Kriti Sanon's Dazzling Gown Looks To Take Inspiration From

Kriti Sanon initiated her acting career in the Hindi film industry with Sabir Khan’s Heropanti in 2014. This movie was also the debut of Tiger Shroff. Since then, the star has managed to give several commercial successes. Besides acting, the actor is also known for her impeccable style sense. Be it ethnic or chic modern attires, the actor stuns in all. So, here are some amazing gown looks of the Housefull 4 actor.

1. Pink Gown

Kriti Sanon is wearing a beautiful pink high-slit gown. The gown is sleeveless and shimmery, embracing here sharp looks. She complimented her look by styling her hair in a slight wavy manner and keeping it open.

2. Black Gown

Kriti Sanon is looking stunning in this black gown with polka dots on it. She is also wearing black buckle boots under the dress. She completed her look by wearing big silver hoop earrings.

3. Purple gown

In this picture, the actor is flaunting her purple shimmery gown. It is a high-slit gown with a deep, V-neck design. She complimented her look with golden high heels and a slightly wavy hair look.

4. Blue and Black gown

The beautiful actor is wearing a black and blue colour mermaid style gown with a deep V-neck style. She is slaying her gown look with long diamond earrings. She styled her hair sleekly on the back pony-tail. It is a back lace gown.

