Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her 'pampered Skin', Fans Say She Can Be A 'Korean Queen'

Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Adipurush, recently took to her social media handle to drop a video of her no makeup look. In the clip, the Raabta actress ditched her glamorous avatar and was seen flaunting her glass skin to her fans. She was seen wearing a black T-shirt and kept her locks open for a casual look. Before ending the video, she gave a goodnight kiss to her fans on Instagram.

The Heropanti actress captioned her post, "Pampered skin, exhausted eyes, grateful heart and a happy soul after a good shoot day. The excitement of sleeping without an alarm after so long! Uff!! Goodnight world." Soon after the actress made the post, a fan commented, "I know I’m probably overthinking this but you using the ik vaari song & putting a butterfly emoji in the caption makes me so emotional." Another fan wrote, "Kriti Sanon can be Korean Queen if she wants." Meanwhile another fan wrote, "Aww just a sunshine to #kritians heart." The song Ik Vaari from her movie Raabta was playing in the video.

Kriti Sanon's skydiving experience

Kriti Sanon recently travelled to Dubai with her sister Nupur Sanon and went skydiving. The Bareilly ki Barfi actress shared a video of her skydiving experience and said that she felt butterflies in her stomach. She captioned the post, "Jumping out of my comfort zone! Quite literally!! Wat an incredible experience!! Ticking off my bucket list."

In the video, Kriti can be seen with her trainer in a casual outfit and braided hair. She walked towards the airport and boarded her plane to get the lifetime experience. As she jumped from the plane, she looked happy and rejoiced at the moment by posing for the camera with her trainer.

The actress looked calm while the trainer opened the parachute. While gliding down, the trainer asked, "How are you feeling?", while being in the air. The actress responded by saying, "Great! This is like a free bird." RJ Malishka took to the comments and wrote, "How the Calm face while jumping off???"

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the mythological film Adipurush with Prabhas. Also, she will be working with Tiger Shroff in an action film titled Ganapath. Ganapath will hit the theatres on October 20, 2023.