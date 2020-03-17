Kriti Sanon Goes On Diet For The First Time After Putting On 15 Kgs; Here's What She Said

Kriti Sanon, who recently wrapped Dinesh Vijan's 'Mimi', said that for the first time she will go on a diet after gaining 15 kgs to play a surrogate mother in the film. Kriti in an interview with a tabloid said that she never thought she could execute looking heavy on-screen because she had always been skinny even after eating everything, courtesy good metabolism.

Kriti confessed that she had to sometimes even eat even though her stomach was full but is happy to see the result on-screen. 'Feel satisfied', she said talking about the efforts she put in the role for 'Mimi'.

Sanon shot for the heavier portions first and said that the real struggle is not to get back into shape and have a 'great body again'. Calling the process of burning calories 'tedious', Sanon said that she wasn't hitting the gym for the past few months and hence her mobility has been low.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon shares experience of filming 'Mimi', calls it 'process of self-discovery'

The film is based on Samruddhi Porey-directed feature "Mala Aai Vhaaychya", which won the National Award for the best feature film in Marathi in 2011.



"Mimi" marks the second collaboration of the trio of Kriti, actor Pankaj Tripathi and director Laxman Utekar, after last year's "Luka Chuppi". Kriti and Pankaj have also worked on "Bareilly Ki Barfi" (2017). Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also features veteran actors Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak, and Sai Tamhankar. "Mimi" is scheduled to be released this year.

READ | Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s next with Dinesh Vijan shelved; here’s why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.