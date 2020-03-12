Kriti Sanon Shares Experience Of Filming 'Mimi', Calls It 'process Of Self-discovery'

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in the 2019 war epic film Panipat along with Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mimi. The actor is primed to play the role of a young surrogate mother in the film directed by Laxman Utekar. In a recent interaction with the media, Kriti Sanon claimed that shooting for Mimi had been a process of self-discovery for her.

She revealed that the experience of shooting for the film had been amazing and that it was one of the most beautiful scripts that she had come across. She said that the scenes have turned out even more beautifully. Kriti revealed that the subject of surrogacy, which is widely practiced nowadays, has not been explored in the film industry.

Pictures of Kriti Sanon with a baby bump had gone massively viral as she was shooting for the film. Mimi has recently wrapped its shoot schedule as Kriti took to her Instagram to treat her fans with a few glimpses of the sets. In the first picture, Kriti can be seen sitting with a baby bump along with the entire cast of the film. Kriti's hair looks all curly, which is new on her. The next picture shows her donning a simple saree, once again striking a pose with her clan. In the caption, she says, "It's such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi This one’s too close to my heart".

About Mimi

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, the movie features Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kriti, who was last seen in historical-drama Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor, has also been roped in for Heropanti 2, Housefull 5, and Bachchan Pandey.

