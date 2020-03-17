Rajkummar Rao And Kriti Sanon’s Next With Dinesh Vijan Shelved; Here’s Why

Bareilly Ki Barfi co-stars Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao recently signed up for another project by Dinesh Vijan. The comedy flick will also star veteran actors like Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia. The film was all set to start filming this month but now, has been pushed further ahead.

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer filming pushed

The Dinesh Vijan directorial starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao has now been pushed ahead due to the recent coronavirus outbreak across the world. Actor Kriti Sanon confirmed the same to an entertainment portal in an interview. She added that the film was supposed to start shooting by mid-March but now has been pushed ahead.

She even said that the filming has been stalled until the situation gets better. Kriti Sanon also said that she has cancelled a few brand shoots as well amidst the breakout. This is not the first time that the coronavirus outbreak has affected the functioning of the film industry. Kriti Sanon is now spending her time with her family back in her hometown, Delhi.

The Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer is reportedly about two orphans who get married. The couple then craves for the love and warmth of parents when they decide to adopt parents instead. Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao then adopt Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia as their parents. Dinesh Vijan in a previous interview spoke how the film has tried to spin a “crazy comedy with our unique tadka”.

Dinesh Vijan’s latest release Angrezi Medium has also faced the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak as various theatres across the country have been shut down. This has severely affected the film’s performance at the box office. Further, the government has reportedly asked all shoots to be stalled until further notice. This has brought the entire film industry to a standstill.

