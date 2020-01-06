Kriti Sanon Heartbroken Over JNU Violence, Terms It 'horrifying'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon took to her micro-blogging account and expressed her angst and concern over the assault on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) inside its campus in New Delhi on Sunday. She termed the act horrifying and heartbreaking as she condemned the terrorising acts by 'masked cowards'. She also urged that 'violence is never a solution' in situations like these.

Take a look at her tweet:

It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman? — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 6, 2020

For over two months now, JNU students have been protesting the administration's decision to hike the hostel fee. Students have also been boycotting classes as part of the protest. In a statement, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) said it condemns the orgy of violence that was unleashed in JNU "with the connivance of the JNU administration with the police standing by as mute spectators".

"Mobs not only went around hostels attacking several students, severely injuring many of them, a JNUTA meeting called to appeal for peace on campus was also attacked by a mob of masked people with stones and sticks," it said.

A teacher suffered head injuries and had to be hospitalised, the JNUTA said, adding that cars of several teachers were also smashed. The JNUTA held the varsity administration "singularly responsible" for the grave situation.

Violence had broken out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Later, a delegation of students and teachers met the Delhi police and put forth various demands before them, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

(with PTI inputs)

