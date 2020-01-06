The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kriti Sanon Heartbroken Over JNU Violence, Terms It 'horrifying'

Bollywood News

In the wake of brutal attacks on students and teachers at JNU on Sunday evening, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon expressed her anger while condemning the violence.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon took to her micro-blogging account and expressed her angst and concern over the assault on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) inside its campus in New Delhi on Sunday. She termed the act horrifying and heartbreaking as she condemned the terrorising acts by 'masked cowards'. She also urged that 'violence is never a solution' in situations like these.

Take a look at her tweet:

Read | JNU violence: Students protest outside Delhi police headquarters

For over two months now, JNU students have been protesting the administration's decision to hike the hostel fee. Students have also been boycotting classes as part of the protest. In a statement, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) said it condemns the orgy of violence that was unleashed in JNU "with the connivance of the JNU administration with the police standing by as mute spectators". 

"Mobs not only went around hostels attacking several students, severely injuring many of them, a JNUTA meeting called to appeal for peace on campus was also attacked by a mob of masked people with stones and sticks," it said.

A teacher suffered head injuries and had to be hospitalised, the JNUTA said, adding that cars of several teachers were also smashed. The JNUTA held the varsity administration "singularly responsible" for the grave situation.

Read | JNU violence: Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, others lash out; term it 'shocking'

JNU violence

Violence had broken out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Later, a delegation of students and teachers met the Delhi police and put forth various demands before them, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.  

Read | BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi condemns JNU violence, narrates brutalised students’ account

Read | Mamata condemns assault on JNU students

(with PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA PORTFOLIOS FULL LIST HERE
IRAQI PARL PASSES RESOLUTION
MAYAWATI CONDEMNS JNU VIOLENCE
OPP BLAMES GOVT FOR JNU VIOLENCE
COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT FOR 'CHHAPAAK'
JAISHANKAR, SITHARAMAN ON JNU