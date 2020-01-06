BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi Condemns JNU Violence, Narrates Brutalised students’ Account

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, on Sunday night after the incident at JNU campus, spoke to the media outside AIIMS hospital and condemned JNU violence while narrating the brutalised students’ account.

She explained how the students who wished to register themselves with the new hostel room rent were attacked by goons. Adding to this, she also slammed the people who used social media to gather support for the protests.

Meenakshi Lekhi on JNU violence

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, "The Leftist narrative is false. The stress was ongoing since yesterday. ABVP was asking for registration because they wanted to study. The other students have been boycotting classes. However, when the students managed to start applying online to register themselves, the Wi-Fi connection was cut off by left students to prevent it. After this the students decided to manually register themselves, they were physically stopped. I have met 2-3 girls who have sustained injuries at different parts including their, back, hips and private areas. They were also hit by rods. Parents took them away. One has lost his memory.”

Read: BJP "strongly condemns" JNU violence, launches veiled attack on opposition

“I feel every parent has a similar concern worldwide. They send their kids to universities to study and learn good things, however, the people who use these kids in universities for their politics, I hate them. You can see how these people are creating ruckus inside the hospital. I am in touch with the police. They said that the miscreants came, assaulted the students and went away. Students said that on the call of left, they came. They believe that some people from Jamia also came to JNU," she added

Read: Amarinder Singh condemns JNU violence, calls out Delhi Police for being silent

Meenakshi Lekhi further slammed the people who were asking the students to gather for protests via social media and said, “Some useless people used Twitter and Facebook to call the students for protest. I think this is a shame, the students should not be used like this. Such people should be barred from Twitter as they are causing chaos and anarchy. They know CAA is not an issue. When they lose, they do this.”

Read: Vijay Goel condemns JNU violence, blames Congress-backed student bodies

JNU violence

In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday. Reportedly, a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus and started beating the students.

JNUSU President Aishe Gosh along with various faculty members were brutally attacked. Later, a delegation of students and teachers met the Delhi police and put forth various demands before them, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

Read: JNU violence: Delhi CM Kejriwal blames Police, asks 'how will the country progress?'