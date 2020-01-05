The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

JNU Violence: Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Others Lash Out; Term It 'shocking'

General News

As violence gripped the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University with masked goons wreacking havoc, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor termed it 'shocking', 'cowardly'.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee

The stars from the film industry lashed out over the attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday. Taapsee Pannu, Sonam K Ahuja, Richa Chadha, Konkona Sensharma were among the others who expressed their anger and fury after 50-odd masked goons attacked the students and wreaked havoc at the campus. 

READ: JNU Violence: Delhi CM Kejriwal Blames Police, Asks 'how Will The Country Progress?'

Sharing a video of the chaotic scenes amid the attack, Taapsee Pannu called it ‘saddenning’ and termed it ‘Irreversible damage’ to express her concern about the place where ‘future is shaped’. Sonam termed it as ‘Shocking disgusting and cowardly’ while fuming at the attackers for covering their faces. Richa Chadha also called as ‘shame’ as a picture of a teacher being injured in it also surfaced. 

Here are the tweets

Richa also replied to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who expressed his shock and asked the police to intervene, while echoing his thoughts. 

READ: JNU Attack: Violence Reported In Campus By Masked Mob, 25 Students Injured: LIVE Updates

Konkona Sensharma called it ‘unbelievable’, asking the police for answers. 

READ: Violence Reported At JNU, Student's Union President Aishe Ghosh Injured

READ: JNU Admin Says Students Ransacked Server Room; JNUSU Says 'masked' Security Guards Attacked Them

Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union was badly injured in the attack. He was quoted as saying, "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA PORTFOLIOS FULL LIST HERE
TRUMP ISSUES FRESH WARNING
VIOLENCE REPORTED AT JNU
NETANYAHU'S FREUDIAN SLIP
COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT FOR 'CHHAPAAK'
ROHIT SHARMA HAILS IRFAN PATHAN