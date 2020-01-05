JNU Violence: Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Others Lash Out; Term It 'shocking'

The stars from the film industry lashed out over the attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday. Taapsee Pannu, Sonam K Ahuja, Richa Chadha, Konkona Sensharma were among the others who expressed their anger and fury after 50-odd masked goons attacked the students and wreaked havoc at the campus.

Sharing a video of the chaotic scenes amid the attack, Taapsee Pannu called it ‘saddenning’ and termed it ‘Irreversible damage’ to express her concern about the place where ‘future is shaped’. Sonam termed it as ‘Shocking disgusting and cowardly’ while fuming at the attackers for covering their faces. Richa Chadha also called as ‘shame’ as a picture of a teacher being injured in it also surfaced.

Here are the tweets

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents. https://t.co/laFmsF8DTK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 5, 2020

This is a real shame. Teachers are being attacked ! Gurur Devo Bhava ? Tragic. The world is watching this descent into madness. https://t.co/JFWgsH3tE1 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 5, 2020

Richa also replied to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who expressed his shock and asked the police to intervene, while echoing his thoughts.

Please help the student and faculty. They were protesting a fee hike. You have worked tirelessly to better education. Please get this to stop. https://t.co/qu5013iO1J — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 5, 2020

Konkona Sensharma called it ‘unbelievable’, asking the police for answers.

Who are these masked cowards attacking students? Why are the police not protecting them??

Unbelievable. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) January 5, 2020

Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union was badly injured in the attack. He was quoted as saying, "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".