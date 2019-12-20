Kriti Sanon In 2019: From Movies To Awards Received, Everything You Need To Know

After her big win of the Filmfare Aware Of The Best Female Debut for the role in Heropanti, Kriti stepped into the spotlight and made headlines. The Lukka Chuppi actor has now worked with various popular actors in several films. She also has a firm position in Bollywood now. Let's check out the actor's year-ender, which includes all her films, controversies and new looks.

Filmography

Arjun Patalia

The story revolves around Arjun, a police officer, attempts to rid his town of crime with the help of his confidant, Onida Singh. While at it, he falls in love with Ritu, a news reporter with an agenda of her own. The film is directed by Rohit Chauhan.

Luka Chuppi

The story of Lukka Chuppi revolves around Guddu, a reporter in a local news channel, falls in love with Rashmi and asks her to marry him. However, things turn chaotic when they begin a live-in relationship and their families come to know about it. Their love story is quite complicated in the film.

Panipat

Set in 1761, the film revolves around Sadashiv Rao Bhau who leads the Maratha army against the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the king of Afghanistan. Arjun Kapoor played the lead in the film. Kriti played the role of Arjun’s character’s wife.

Housefull 4

The story revolves around three pairs of reincarnated lovers, who reunite in the present day. But the men wind up falling for the wrong women. As the name suggests, this is the fourth installment in the Housefull franchise.

She won the special Baat Nayi Award award for her work in the movie Lukka Chuppi. During the 25th Star Screen Awards ceremony, she also gave us a hint to a sequel. which is reportedly going to release in 2020. This Star Screen Award is one of the many awards she has received, as the actor has now stepped up to the ranks of the elite celebs in Bollywood.

Relationships

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput made headlines several times recently. They were rumoured to be in a relationship. However, the rumoured relationship was not confirmed by either party. Kriti was most popularly paired with Sushant by the fans, entertainment portals, and paparazzi. But Kriti's sister Nupur, in a recent interview, revealed that Kriti has dated two people till now and her longest relationship lasted 2.5 years.

