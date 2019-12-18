Kriti Sanon Shares Precious Pearls Of Wisdom For Sister Nupur As She Makes Her Debut

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon, the sister duo in Bollywood, has time and again showcased their love for each other on their social media handles. Be it before Nupur’s first album release, or lastest project Filhaal, Kriti Sanon has left no stone unturned to cheer for her beloved sister. The two sisters are known to pen cute notes for each other on their social media.

Recently in an interview with a leading daily, Kriti opened up about her journey in Bollywood and said that she has no regrets and is full of gratitude. She said that she sometimes feels that some of her decisions were not right. But she also added that there are no regrets because her decisions have helped her learn more about the movie business. She also believes that people learn from their mistakes.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor also shares about her struggle in Bollywood. She said that she has learnt one thing from her journey that never take up a movie that you do not have faith in or say yes to a film just to fill up the free time. Further, she added that today when she looks back at her choices, she knows that she has been an honest actor and given her 100% to all the movies she has worked in till date.

Kriti Sanon's advice to her sister Nupur Sanon:

Kriti also gave advice to her sister Nupur Sanon and said that there is always a hurry where you feel like you just want to start. She said that you might feel restless and want to be on the set no matter what. But do not take up a movie just because you want to be on the set. She said that wait for the right project because the gut feeling is always right. She also said that sometimes the feeling just comes from inside and sometimes while you do not even understand your feeling but still you know the thing in front of you is just right. She also said she feels that Filhaal happened because she did not do anything random before it.

