Kartik Aaryan Confesses He Will 'like' Sara Ali Khan; Friendzone Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Aaj Kal opposite rumored girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. While fans are waiting with bated breath to see their chemistry unfold on-screen, Kartik who graced the chat show of Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave a 'like' to Sara which will surely excite their fans. Kartik embraced Bebo's show where he made some interesting revelations. Kareena quipped him on who he is dating right now. Kartik replied that he is himself unaware about what is happening on his personal front. Kartik also made a surprising revelation where he told that his mother tends to read new stories about him every day and informs him about a new linkup in his life.

Kartik chose the like option for Sara

However, Kartik remained tightlipped about his current relationship status. Kareena also played a fun game with the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor. Bebo gave Kartik some names to chose from between 'like', 'friendzone' and 'block'. Kareena first gave Kartik, Sara's name. To this, the actor reportedly blushed and answered with 'like'. Kartik was then given an option between his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Nushrat Bharucha and Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. To this, the actor was reportedly super confused. He finally chose to 'block' Nushrat and 'friendzone' Kriti.

The film Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda

Kareena also pulled his leg by announcing that Sara has been liked. Amidst constant rumours of their break up, this may be a piece of good news for their die-hard fans. There were many pictures from the sets of their film which went viral on social media. Kartik had also shared a lovely picture with Sara while wishing her on her birthday. On the work front, Kartik's recent film Pati Patni Aur Woh where he starred opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday has been received at the box office reportedly. The film Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The film is reportedly a sequel to the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal.

