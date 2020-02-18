Kriti Sanon's Intriguing Kohl Lashed Look Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Kriti Sanon is considered to be among the rising stars in the film industry. The last decade was a game-changer for the actor as she worked in various movies that went on to became blockbusters at the box office. Fans also look up to Kriti Sanon for her style and fashion sense.

The Luka Chuppi actor is known for pulling off any look effortlessly. In her recent Instagram posts, Kriti Sanon has been rocking the Kohl lashed eyes look. Read on to know more:

Kriti Sanon's Kohl eye makeup

In this look, Kriti Sanon is at her most stylish. The actor is effortlessly pulling off the Kohl lashed look. Her eyes are the focus of this look and it is certainly a classy one. Take a look at some more photos from Kriti Sanon's Instagram.

In this look, Kriti is wearing a pearl-white lehenga with intricate design. The actor looks slick with her hair tied. Sanon always gives her fans a taste of her beautiful looks. Check out more of Kriti Sanon's photos:

This is certainly one of the most distinctive looks that Kriti has pulled off. The Luka Chuppi actor is known for her sharp looks and incredible sense of style. From her hairstyle to her kohl lashed eyes, she looks equal parts beautiful and stylish.

