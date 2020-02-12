Kriti Sanon Looks Stunning Sporting These White Outfits, See Photos

Kriti Sanon has evidently become one of the busiest stars working in the Hindi film industry today. The actor had multiple releases in 2019 with Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala and has various future projects lined up in her kitty. Besides being a busy star, Kriti Sanon is also an avid social media user and enjoys a massive following.

Kriti Sanon is often seen sharing photos of herself sporting fashionable outfits. But, it evidently looks like the actor has a liking for white outfits as she is seen posting photos wearing them regularly. Below are some of Kriti Sanon's best looks sporting white outfits.

Kriti Sanon's white outfit looks

Recently, Kriti Sanon had posted a series of photos sporting an all-white outfit. Kriti wore a shimmery crop top with full sleeves and a slit skirt coupled with heels. The actor was also seen wearing circular earrings with her outfit which evidently gave her a much elegant look.

This time around, Kriti Sanon described her white outfit as 'keeping it simple' in her caption. The actor was seen sporting a white coat dress coupled with tall black boots. Check out some of her other white outfits looks below -

