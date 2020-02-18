Kriti Sanon’s Shimmery Outfits That You Can Take Inspiration For Your Next Outing

Ever since Kriti Sanon dipped her toes in Bollywood with Heropanti, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her unmatched talent and onscreen charisma. Apart from her performances, Kriti Sanon has also left the audience mesmerised with her stellar sartorial choices. Be it a Diwali party or an award function, Kriti Sanon has time and again proved her love for fashion. Here are a few shimmery outfits of Kriti Sanon which proves that the actor is a fashion icon.

Kriti Sanon’s shimmery outfits which deserve a place in your wardrobe

As seen in the picture shared, Kriti is seen in a silver sequinned blazer dress, featuring classic lapels, a double-breasted front fastening and long sleeves. Adding colour to her outfit, the actor accessorised her look with a pink belt. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture:

Looking all glamorous and glitzy, Kriti Sanon recently stepped out of her house in an ivory body-hugging full-length shimmer dress. Keeping her look minimal, Kriti went for open tresses and a dark-red lipstick. Take a look:

Kriti recently stole the thunder at an event, as the actor wen for an olive green semi-sheer outfit from the house of Deme by Gabriella. Styled by Sukriti Grover of Style Cell, the high-low dress had a plunging neckline with choker detailing on it. Take a look:

For a Diwali party held last year, Kriti Sanon opted for an antique gold zari saree, stitched with a gold thread with a contemporary gold metallic flowy pallu. Keeping her makeup on-point, Kriti Sanon looked nothing but 'lit' in this golden attire:

(Image Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram)

