Kriti Sanon, Nupur’s ‘chaotic’ US Trip Was All About Missed Flights And Forgotten Phones

Kriti Sanon took a break from work to spend time with her sister Nupur Sanon and friend Sukriti Grover. The actress jetted off to the USA a few days ago. Since then, she has been sharing pictures and videos on her social media account. However, now it seems the actress has wrapped up her trip and shared a photo dump.

3 things you need to know

Kriti Sanon recently announced her production house, Blue Butterfly Films.

She was last seen in the Prabhas-led Adipurush .

The actress announced her new film, Do Patti.

Inside Kriti Sanon's USA vacation

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures from her recent vacation. She thanked Las Vegas for a "memorable weekend" and seemingly announced the wrap of her trip. In the note, she also revealed that they missed their flights and even forgot their phones in the cab. Despite all this, they had an "incredible" holiday.

Kriti summed up her USA holiday with these words, "Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable". In the caption, she added, "From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights."

Kriti Sanon turns producer with Do Patti

The trip, interestingly, comes shortly after the actress announced her production company Blue Butterfly Films. She revealed that her next film, Do Patti, will be produced under the banner. Apart from Kriti, the film stars Kajol and will be co-produced by writer Kanika Dhillon.

It will mark the reunion of Kajol and Kriti after the 2015 film Dilwale. The film will release on the OTT platform Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.

Kriti Sanon is also gearing up for her next film Ganapath: Part 1, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. The dystopian action film is scheduled to release on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra.