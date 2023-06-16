Kriti Sanon, Om Raut Attend Adipurush Screening With Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben And Others

The highly anticipated mythological drama, Adipurush released on June 16. While the team did not promote it extensively and even cancelled the world premiere of the film at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, a private screening of the film was organised in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush screening: Kriti Sanon arrives with family

Ahead of the film’s worldwide release, a special screening event was organised for the cast and crew members. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of Lankesh, the main antagonist in Adipurush, were notably missing, seemingly due to their busy schedules.

Kriti Sanon, the film’s leading lady, arrived at the Adipurush screening in a peacock blue anarkali suit. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery, sported a sleek hairdo and opted for dewy makeup. She was accompanied by her parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon, her younger sister Nupur Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend Stebin Ben. Kriti exuded joy and pride as she awaited the release of the biggest project of her acting career yet. The actress’ parents were visibly elated too as they arrived at the venue, engaging with the paparazzi.

(Kriti Sanon with producer Bhushan Kumar at the screening of Adipurush | Image: Instagram)

(Kriti Sanon's parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon at the screening of Adipurush | Image: Instagram)

(Nupur Sanon arrived with rumoured boyfriend Stebin Ben at the screening | Image: Instagram)

(Devdatta Nage, who essays the role of Hanuman, arrived at the screening | Image: Instagram)

(Director Om Raut were also present at the screening | Image: Instagram)

(Music composer Ajay Ashok Gogavale attended the screening | Image: Instagram)

Adipurush released pan-India on June 16. Adipurush centres around the legendary tale of Lord Ram, the ruler of Ayodhya, as he confronts Lankesh, also known as the king of Lanka, who abducted his wife Janaki.