Kriti Sanon Pens A Powerful Poem, Says 'Unleash Your Heart'; Tiger Shroff Reacts

Kriti Sanon on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share a new poem she penned. "For once in life, Unleash your heart, And let it take the lead, Let it twirl you fearlessly, And sweep you off your feet, Listen, as it whispers the song, That made it skip a beat, It knows no right, It knows no wrong, Just loves, hurts, forgives & repeats," Kriti wrote.

Tiger Shroff commented, "Kya baat" while Preity Zinta wrote, "Wow babe". Sukriti Grover, Mahesh Shetty, and many other celebrities praised Sanon's writing.

Kriti Sanon recently gave a sneak-peek into her workout routine to fans. Kriti flaunted her stretching skills yet again with a yoga asana. Along with a glimpse of her home workout routine, the Lukka Chuppi actor added a humourous caption to the post, which read, "Measuring the length of my room". Soon after she shared the post, Kriti was showered with heaps of praise by the masses.

On the work front

The actor is all set to be seen in the much-awaited film, Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, Rajkumar Rao, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Post that, Kriti Sanon will also be seen reprising her role in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. She will also be a part of the Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, which won the National Award in the year 2011. The film will be titled as Mimi and will be helmed by Laxman Utekar and will star Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in crucial roles.

