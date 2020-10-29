Kriti Sanon Shares Another Cryptic Poem, Asks 'Do We Know Anyone Truly?'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon often uses social media platforms to share her creative writing online with fans. On Thursday, October 29, the actor once again, took to Instagram, to share another 4-liner of hers in a cryptic post. This time her poem dwells around Kriti figuring out the difference between realness and being fake. She raises an important question surrounding how people change quickly and if humans can truly know what goes in the mind of another.

Kriti Sanon’s cryptic poem

In the post shared by her, Kriti strikes a pose in a monochromatic frame which is followed by a poem penned down by her. It articulates that sometimes people try to hide their true self and showcase only parts of themselves in order to keep their secrets hidden. The next line then puts another question in front of readers that touches upon societies expectations.

Do you know her for REAL? Or just the bits she wants you to see And the ones you want her to be?

While sharing the post, the actor opined not many can ever figure out themselves. Instead, everyone tends to concentrate on the parts that they think are important. Along with it, everyone joins the race to become a person to match societies expectations.

Sometimes I wonder. Do we know anyone truly? Like for REAL?🤔👀

Not sure if we know ourselves fully too.. we know just parts of who we ‘think’ we are and who we wanna be.

A few other poems shared by Kriti Sanon

That Moment That gaze When you look at him And see the reflection of your love Pour into his eyes.. Not a word spoken But what a conversation that is.

They fight for you Then they fight with each other An unstoppable chaos And it’s not about YOU anymore It’s about THEM Maybe it always was…

You can never please everyone, So don’t even try. As long as you know your truth As long as your heart is in sync with your conscience As long as you still like the person you wake up as And you understand the one you see in the mirror You’ll find your peace in any storm

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical film Panipat. She will next star in Laxman Utekar directed Mimi. In the film, Kriti will essay the role of a surrogate mother. Mimi is an official remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

