Kriti Sanon Joins 'Local4Diwali' Club, Urges Fans To 'celebrate Spirit Of Local Designers'

Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her donning ethnic outfits. In the first picture, she was seen in a beautiful ethnic ensemble with golden prints all over. Her outfit was complemented with a collar detailing. She completed her look with statement earrings and a middle-parted ponytail. Her dress was a designer couture by Indian designer Mohammed Mazhar.

The second picture had Kriti Sanon donning a beautiful multi-coloured lehenga with prints all over. It was complemented with a printed border. She completed her look with minimal makeup and statement earrings. Kriti Sanon was carrying an outfit designed by Indian designer Sukriti and Aakriti.

Kriti Sanon posted the pictures by urging fans to support local brands. The actor said that she has always loved wearing local brands and designers. She asked fans to join her this festive season in supporting the local artisans, designers and weavers by going '#Local4Diwali'.

She mentioned that here she ‘celebrates their spirit and dedication’ by donning 2 beautiful designer couture made in India. Kriti Sanon ended her note by saying, “With such immense talent in our own country, let’s together go vocal for local!”. Fans in a huge number showered loved on Kriti Sanon’s photos and also appreciated for supporting the initiative. Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s Instagram update.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon gives sneak-peek into hula hoop lessons, says 'I am beyond pathetic at it!'

Also Read| Kriti Sanon shows how her 'perfect good morning' looks like; see picture

A peek into Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kriti Sanon has been sharing several pictures giving a glimpse of her workouts lately. The actor took to Instagram earlier to post a picture of her flaunting her stretching skills. Donning black and pink activewear, Kriti Sanon aced a yoga asana and added a quirky caption to it. She wrote, “Measuring the length of my room ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸âœŒï¸”. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's Instagram update.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon shares another cryptic poem, asks 'Do we know anyone truly?'

Meanwhile, almost a week ago, Kriti Sanon had shared a photograph of yet another stretching workout with fans on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on evolution. The actor wrote, "I thought of putting this up, then I felt it's not perfect! But why does everything have to be perfect anyways?? #WorkInProgress If you aren’t Evolving, You’re not really living. You’re just passing through Life! —Kriti" (sic). Take a look:

Also Read| Kriti Sanon has a fit way of 'measuring the length' of her room; Check out the post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.