Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao Head To Chandigarh To Shoot For Dinesh Vijan's Next

After a 7-month long lockdown, the entertainment industry is slowly getting back on track. Actress Kriti Sanon recently jetted off to Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao to start shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s next. The as-yet-untitled film will begin filming on October 30 with the key cast in Chandigarh. The story of the comedy revolves around a couple who ‘adopt’ their parents. Kriti shared an in-flight video where she can be seen leaving Mumbai with the entire team in the flight.

Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao leave for Chandigarh

While uploading the video, the actress showed the entire team seated inside the flight while adhering to all safety norms. The entire team can be seen wearing headgears and masks while seated inside maintaining distance from each other. In the video, she showed Rajkummar Rao who is seen sitting on the other side of the flight also waved at the camera. Kriti and Rajkummar have collaborated for the second time as they were seen sharing screen space in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Along with Rajkummar and Kriti, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak in pivotal roles. It is directed by Abhishek Jain.

Read: Kriti Sanon Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Into Her 'quarantine Workout'; See Post

Read: Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Was Considered A Serious Actor Until 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Released

Earlier, a source close to the development revealed that the entire team is extremely excited about the upcoming project. According to the team’s plan, the shooting will commence on October 30 in Chandigarh. The makers are yet to announce the title of the film. Coming to the professional fronts of the lead actors, Kriti Sanon has numerous projects in her kitty, including Mimi. The upcoming flick will be directed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. It will also feature Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi. The team of Mimi wrapped a schedule earlier this year in March.

Meanwhile, in June, Laxman Utekar said to Mid-day that the shooting of the remaining portion of Mimi is close to five days. The upcoming comedy-drama is an adaptation of 2011's Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the character of an aspiring actor from a small town, who will end up being a surrogate mother for a couple.

On the other side, Rajkummar Rao also has numerous projects in his pipeline. He will soon share the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor for a horror-comedy Roohi Afzana. Interestingly, Roohi Afzana will be Rajkummar’s third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China.

Read: RajKummar Rao & Kriti Sanon To Film Dinesh Vijan's Next In Chandigarh From October 30

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff & More Get Papped In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.