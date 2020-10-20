Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Was Considered A Serious Actor Until 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Released

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently spoke about his much-acclaimed film, Bareilly ki Barfi and revealed that up until the film released, he was considered as a serious actor. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajkummar Rao opined that people like to categorise others. Recalling the time when he agreed to do the film, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he never thought that he would get to do something different.

'It was a beautifully-written script': Rajkummar Rao

Instead, the actor added that he already knew that it was a great role for any actor, to portray a dual personality in a ‘beautifully-written script’. Speaking about how the film was received by the audience, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he was ‘overwhelmed’ and called the film's end result ‘amazing’. More so, the actor mentioned that he really enjoyed working in the comedy space.

Explaining why it felt great to work in Bareilly ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao mentioned that films like Newton, Trapped and Shahid took a toll on him, however, he added that when he was offered a fun part in a film like BKB, he enjoyed those ‘great moments’. Bareilly ki Barfi also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles. It released in 2017.

On the work front

Earlier this year, the actor was seen in Judgementall Hai Kya along with Kangana Ranaut. The film follows the story of Bobby, a dubbing artist who is haunted by a childhood trauma, who rents out a portion of her house to Keshav and Rima. However, she repeatedly stalks the young couple and is suspicious of Keshav. Rajkummar Rao was also seen in Made in China starring Mouni Roy in a leading role, which follows the story of Raghu, a failing entrepreneur, who travels to China in search of new business opportunities. However, chaos ensues when he tries to capitalise on a dubious aphrodisiac.

The actor will be seen in the upcoming comedy-horror entertainer, Roohi Afza along with Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkummar is all set to share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor once again in the upcoming sequel Stree 2. The movie will be a sequel to the original 2018 film, which follows the lives of Chanderi people, who live under constant fear of Stree, the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night during festivals. The movie gets further interesting when Vicky, along with his friends, decides to unravel the mystery.

(Image credits: Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

