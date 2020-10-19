RajKummar Rao & Kriti Sanon To Film Dinesh Vijan's Next In Chandigarh From October 30

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are all set to share the screen space in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming untitled venture. The team of the upcoming film is gearing up to start filming from October 30 with the key cast in Chandigarh. Along with Rao and Sanon, the film will also feature Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak in pivotal roles.

Rajkummar & Kriti to start filming

A source close to the development shares, "We are all extremely excited about the upcoming project. According to our plan & schedule, the shooting will start on time. The whole crew will leave on 23rd of October and we will begin with the shoot on 30th October in Chandigarh". The upcoming film will be directed by Abhishek Jain, and the makers will announce the title of the film soon.

READ | Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Poet On Instagram, Read Her Beautiful Poems

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's projects

Coming to the professional fronts of the lead actors, Kriti Sanon has numerous projects in her kitty, including Mimi. The upcoming flick will be directed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. It will also feature Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi. The team of Mimi wrapped a schedule earlier this year in March.

Meanwhile, in June, Laxman Utekar said to Mid-day that the shooting of the remaining portion of Mimi is close to five days. The upcoming comedy-drama is an adaptation of 2011's Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the character of an aspiring actor from a small town, who will end up being a surrogate mother for a couple.

READ | Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar Fix 'date' For 'Badhaai Do' As Ayushmann Film Completes 2 Yrs

On the other side, Rajkummar Rao also has numerous projects in his pipeline. He will soon share the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor for a horror-comedy Roohi Afzana. Interestingly, Roohi Afzana will be Rajkummar’s third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, the ensemble star cast of the film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. Fans are excited to see Janhvi and Rajkummar's pair on screen and also to see Dhadak actor's double role character. The film was slated to release this year in April.

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kriti Sanon's Baby Photo With Her Great Grandma Is Unmissable

READ | Rajkummar Rao Shares A Post With An Interesting Attire And Caption, Leaves Fans Impressed

(Image courtesy: Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon Instagram)

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.