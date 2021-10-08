Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar's 'Hum Do Humare Do' Trailer To Release On Oct 11; New Poster Out

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming family comedy Hum Do Humare Do. While fans of the actors are eagerly waiting for the film, they recently treated them with a new poster. They also revealed the release date of the film's trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon unveiled the second official poster of Hum Do Humare Do, featuring its entire cast. The poster had the film's cast, playing a happy family, leaning on each other. Kriti Sanon donned an ethnic white ensemble while Rajkummar Rao wore a brown suit. Ratna Pathak Shah wore an orange suit. Aparshakti Khurana wore a turban hinting at his Sikh character. In the caption, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Iss Diwali, hamara poora parivaar, karega aapke poore parivaar ka manoranjan."

Hum Do Humare Do trailer release date

The makers of Hum Do Humare Do earlier treated fans with a short preview of what the viewers would witness in the film. The teaser had glimpses of Maddock Films and then revealed its plot. Sharing the latest poster, Kriti Sanon announced the release date of the film's trailer is October 29.

Details about Hum Do Humare Do

The Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer Hum Do Humare Do also casts Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead roles. Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Pandya and Manu Rishi Chadha are expected to play pivotal roles. The film's plot revolves around Rao and Sanon's characters who adopt their parents. Sharing the film's first official poster, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Hamara hero, uska pyaar aur uske adopted Maa-Baap, manayenge Diwali aapke saath." The film will release on October 29, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. Abhishek Jain is helming the upcoming comedy-drama.

On Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's work front

Both Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao have several projects in their pipeline. Kriti Sanon is currently waiting for the release of her film Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar. She will also be featured in Adipurush and Ganpath. Rajkummar Rao will star opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film Badhai Do. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Hit. He also has Swagat Hain in his kitty.

