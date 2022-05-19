Kriti Sanon Reveals She Is Obsessed With THIS Track As She Shares Serene Reel Of Ladakh

Over the span of just a few years, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has emerged as one of the most sought after actors in the industry. She managed to win the hearts of the audience with her impeccable acting skills and charming personality. The actor is currently one of the busiest stars in the industry, with a lot of projects in the pipeline.

Kriti is often seen sharing updates of her upcoming projects with her fans on her social media handle. The actor recently jetted off to Ladakh for the filming of her upcoming movie Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff. Ganapath will mark Kriti and Tiger's reunion after their debut film Heropanti, released in the year 2014. Recently, the Mimi actor took to her social media handle and shared a reel from her Ladakh shoot diaries. Morever, the actor also revealed the song that she is currently 'obsessed' with.

Kriti Sanon shares a beautiful reel from Ladakh

On Thursday, actor Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel that depicted the beautiful scenic location of Ladakh. In the clip, the Heropanti star can be seen sitting in the window seat of the car as she enjoys the serene weather of Ladakh. Kriti is seen donned in a baby pink coloured cardigan with a minimal or no-makeup look. She is also seen lip-syncing her current favourite song Pasoori.

Sharing the reel, the Raabta actor wrote in the caption "Soaking in the beauty of Ladakh on my way to shoot everyday!

While i listen to the track I’m currently obsessed with! 🎶 #Pasoori"

Here take a look at the post-

More about Ganapath

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are back with their next futuristic action flick Ganapath. The action drama will witness Tiger in the titular role and the actor has been striving hard for the same. The action-packed thriller film is helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Production. The Tiger Shroff-led big-budget actioner is touted to be one of the most lavishly produced genre-defined films in recent times. It is scheduled to be released on 23 December 2022. The film will mark Tiger and Kriti's second collaboration together after their debut project.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON