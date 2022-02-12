Kriti Sanon Teams Up With Buddy Amar Kaushik For Soulful Rendition Of 'Tum Se Hi'; Watch

With her flawless looks and stupendous acting skills, actor Kriti Sanon has carved her niche for herself in the industry. From proving her acting mettle in each of her films to proving her dancing prowess, Kriti is multi-skilled. She has been climbing the ladder of success and is among one of the busiest actors in B-town, with many projects lined up.

The actor enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle and she is quite active. She keeps her fans regularly updated with her upcoming projects. Recently, the Heropanti star took to her social media handle and shared a video of her jamming with Bhediya director Amar Kaushik on Tum Se Hi.

Kriti Sanon sings 'Tum Se Hi' from 'Jab We Met'

On Friday, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she is seen indulged in an impromptu jam session and is singing Tum Se Hi from the Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's 2007 romantic comedy film Jab We Met. In the video, the actor is seen donned in a yellowish orange noodle strap top which she teamed with a pair of shorts. The video featured Amar Kaushik and musician Bors Bey. Sharing the video the Luka Chuppi actor captioned the post as "Nights like these. ❤️❤️ with my singing buddy @amarkaushik and the supremely talented @borsgoa !! (mic emoji)"

Take a look at the video:

Fans showered love on the post and they were all praises for the actor. One of the users wrote "Such Beautiful voice she has (crying emoji and heart emoji)" another user wrote "(clapping emoji) Kriti Sanon wow very good voice ." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. Fukrey actor Varun Sharma too dropped a comment on the post. He wrote "Fomoooooooooo :((("

Take a look at his comment:

More about the film Bhediya

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are all set to entertain the audience with their next venture titled Bhediya. It is an upcoming horror-comedy film helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the previous instalments Roohi and Stree. The makers have also announced the release date of the film and it is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.

