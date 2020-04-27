Kriti Sanon Reveals Star Kids Get Their Second Film Even Before First Movie Releases

She made her foray into Bollywood with a cliche love story Heropanti and went on to feature in multi-starrer Dilwale, but Kriti Sanon's acting skills came to notice with her performance as Bitti in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Coming in the industry with no Godfather, Sanon in an interview said that her journey would have been easier if she was a starkid.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Kriti said that starkids get their second films even before the release of their first film. She also went on to speak about featuring on magazine covers, which she called a 'big deal'. Kriti confessed that he 'Vogue' cover came out after three years of being in the industry and she has only one till now.

Kriti further added that one needs to start seeing the good side of being an 'outsider' because only then the clutter in one's brain can be cleared. Concluding, Kriti said that she started appreciating the opportunities coming her way as an 'outsider' and let go off those small struggles of comparing herself to a starkid.

What's next?

Kriti Sanon will be seen in Laxmi Utekar's upcoming film Mimi where she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. The film was slated for release in the month of July 2020, but is likely to premiere on the digital platform, as per recent reports.

She will also be next seen in Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. As per reports, the film is said to be a remake of the 2012 Korean film titled A Company Man. The original film, Heropanti also starred Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The film is reported to release on July 16, 2021.

