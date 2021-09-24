Kriti Sanon Shares Glimpse Of Her Character From 'Bachchan Pandey': 'This One's Special'

Fresh off the success of her latest OTT venture Mimi, Kriti Sanon has hopped onto her upcoming projects, including the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey. The actor, who has been busy preparing for her role in the action-thriller Ganapath, commenced the dubbing sessions for her latest collaboration with Khiladi Kumar. Taking to her Instagram account today, Kriti gave fans a peek into her character 'Myra' from the action-comedy.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Panday also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. It is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to premiere on 26 January 2022, overlapping with Republic Day. The film commenced its shoot in January 2021 in Jaisalmer, and Kriti earlier piqued the interest of her followers by revealing her character Myra.

Peek into Kriti Sanon's look in Bachchan Panday

Tingling her fans' curiosity, the Heropanti actor took to her Instagram stories on Friday, September 24 and uploaded two photos from her dubbing sessions for the film. The first photo showcases Kriti dolled up in a pink hoodie with headphones on, winking at her fans to guess what she's dubbing for. Unveiling the suspense, Kriti showcased the other side of the camera, with a screen projecting Kriti's look from the film. She captioned the post, "Bachchan Pandey!!! this one's special !!! Our third together #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @farhadsamji. Take a look.

Kriti has earlier collaborated with Sajid in her debut project Heropanti as well as Housefull 4. Bachchan Pandey will see Akshay Kumar essaying the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Kriti will be seen in the role of a journalist, whose dream is to become a film director. Apart from the leading trio, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

The actor has been sharing pictures from the movie's shoot on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this year, Kriti revealed her character 'Myra' to the audience. Sharing BTS photos from the sets, Kriti wrote,""Final touches.. The seconds before “Action”.. when I’m still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA .. #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography."

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @KRITISANON