Kriti Sanon Working Hard To Prep For Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Ganpath' And This Pic Is Proof

Fans are enjoying Kriti Sanon's transformation, from her role as a surrogate mother in the superhit comedy-drama Mimi to sweating it out for her action avatar for Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath. The duo will be collaborating for the high-octane actioner after debuting together in the 2014 Heropanti. Kriti is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to undergoing intense workouts to fit her role, and recently gave fans a glimpse of her 'sweaty morning' session.

The actor shared her first look from the film earlier this year, looking dapper in an intense look while riding a bike. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is slated to release on December 23, 2022, as announced by the makers last month. The release date was accompanied by a short clip in which Tiger can be seen flaunting his biceps.

Kriti Sanon gives a peek into her Morning workout

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, September 20, the actor shared two snaps of her preparation regime for the movie. Posing for a selfie in a sweaty T-shirt post her workout, she wrote" Sweaty Morning! #GanapathPrep (sic) and added a sticker that read,' the sweat series'. Another boomerang shared by her was accompanied by '#GANPATHPREP' and 'I don't sweat I sparkle' sticker. Take a look.

Kriti revealed her first look from the project earlier this year and wrote: "Meet Jassi! Super duper excited for this one! Teaming up once again with my very special Tiger Shroff. Can't wait for the shoot to begin. Let's kill it.". The movie's release date was also revealed in August, with a short video showcasing Tiger Shroff in a pumped-up look as he says “Apun ka do baap hai, God aur janta, dono ne bola aane ko, toh apun aaya.” He posted the video with the caption, ‘Uski hategi to sabki fategi ⚡ Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022’. The movie is being bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

Apart from this, Kriti, who is riding on Mimi's success will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush, Bhediya, Hum Do Hamaare Do.

Image: Instagram/ @Kritisanon