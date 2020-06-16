Heartbroken Kriti Sanon Says 'A Part Of My Heart Has Gone Away With Sushant Singh Rajput'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has brought the entire Hindi film industry in to a state of mourning. While many celebs took to social media to grieve the loss, Sushant’s co-star from Raabta, Kriti Sanon has now taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt note. Kriti took to her Instagram to share an emotional post and give her tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kriti Sanon’s touching tribute

Kriti Sanon shared three pictures of herself along with Sushant Singh Rajput. The first is from an underwater shoot of the two actors as Sanon and Rajput can be seen in an embrace. The second and third pictures are selfies of the two actors. Here is the post shared by Kriti Sanon:

Kriti Sanon added an emotional caption to the post. The actor directly addressed Sushant Singh Rajput in it, talking about how she wishes that she could have been there for him. Kriti Sanon wrote:

Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you.. I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you💔 and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in the movie Raabta. The film released in the year 2017. Kriti Sanon attended Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral which took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

As per the reports shared by the police, Sushant Singh Rajput was battling with depression. A police official claimed that the probe in his house showed how that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. The Mumbai Police, as well as the crime branch officials, visited his rented flat on June 14, Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found. Rajput had been living with two cooks and house help.

Statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

