Kriti Sanon's Style File From Movies To Take Inspiration From

Actor Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti starring opposite Tiger Shroff and also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for it. She is also known for her roles in films like Dilwale, Luka Chuppi, Bareilly ki Barfi, and more. The star is often admired for her fashion sense. She is also often appreciated by her fans for pulling off different kinds of looks in her films. Here are a few film looks from her style file.

Parvati Bai from Panipat

Kriti Sanon off the typical traditional look in this film. She was seen fashioning a pretty red coloured Nauvari saree. Topping it with a traditional green pullover, the saree had golden artwork all over it. She completed the look with traditional jewellery like green bangles, a gold neckpiece set and a nose pin.

Ritu from Arjun Patiala

Kriti was seen in a typical Punjabi girl look in this one. Starring alongside Diljit Dosanjh, she played the character of Ritu in this one. In one of her looks for the film, she is seen a simple pink kurta with white prints and a blue coloured salwar. Leaving her hair open for this one, she topped the outfit with a similar dupatta.

Look from Kalank

The star was a part of this film for a song titled Aira Gaira. For her look from the song, she fashioned a blue coloured lehenga choli with bronze embroidery all over it. Wearing a heavy set of hand jewellery and earrings, she topped the outfit with a head accessory (bindi).

Rashmi from Luka Chupi

For one of her looks from the film Luka Chuppi, Sanon was seen fashioning a pretty orange coloured two-piece set. She wore a deep neck cropped singlet and completed the outfit with a full-sized flared skirt. Going for an open hair look and statement earrings, she completed the look with a pair of studded jootis.

