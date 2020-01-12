Kriti Sanon To Undergo A Massive Physical Transformation For Her Role In 'Mimi'

Flaunting her refined acting chops in every film that she's been a part of, Kriti Sanon has come a long way in Bollywood and has a number of success stories in her kitty. Her upcoming film, Mimi, however, is special to her as it would mark her first solo film as an actor. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is reportedly going all out in her preparation for the role of a surrogate mother in the film as she is going to undergo major physical transformation by gaining 15 kilos of weight to play the role.

Read | Kriti Sanon is excited to play surrogate mother in upcoming film 'Mimi'

Mimi : an entertaining take on surrogacy

Kriti Sanon has always had a lean figure and it will be interesting to see how her character would look in the film based on the topic of surrogacy. As per reports, Kriti said it will be a challenge for her to gain so many kilos as she will have to fight against her body's metabolism for transforming into the role.

She has reportedly increased her calorie intake to gain the kilos in a short amount of time by following a no holds barred diet which includes cheese, desserts, ghee, junk food, fried stuff, potato, sweet potatoes, and other such high carb and fatty food items.

Read | Kriti Sanon says she is excited for Mimi' as it is first movie that she will be headlining

According to sources, the Panipat actor also had to increase the quantity of every meal and often eat when she's not hungry. The actor reportedly wants to ace the look in the role that is very close to her heart and is also willing to not take up any other work while she works on this massive body transformation.

Apart from Laxman Utekar's Mimi, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey opposite her Housefull co-star Akshay Kumar. The actor is also rumoured to have signed for Salman Khan's next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali again directed by Farhad Samji.

Read | 'Mimi' not a serious, preachy film on surrogacy: Kriti Sanon

Read | Kriti Sanon welcomes new member to the family: 'Girlfriend or Sister, yet to be decided'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.