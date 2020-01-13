Did Kriti Sanon Walk Out Of Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Malang'? Director Mohit Suri Reveals

With Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's sizzling chemistry in Malang trailer making headlines every other day, reports claiming Kriti Sanon was the original choice for the lead role has left social media curious.

Did Kriti Sanon walk out of the film?

Clearing the air around the casting of the psychological thriller, director Mohit Suri confirmed that he indeed had approached Kriti, and the actress had also read the script, but later backed out as the dates were not working out. Explaining the issue further, Mohit stated that due to a huge cast, getting all the dates of the actors together as a cause of concern. "As a director, my job was to reach out to an actor. I did that, but then she also received offers for Housefull 4 and Panipat. She would have had to waste six months to be a part of my film, as I was figuring out the dates with other actors", asserted the director.

Dismissing news reports claiming Kriti Sanon had walked out of the film, the director informed that the actress really wanted to act in Malang, but she had to let go and choose other films. He concluded claiming that it was a 'simple' matter and there was nothing 'sensational about it.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's chemistry sparks in what seems to be the latest poster of the film. Within minutes, many fans of the duo expressed their excitement in the comments section. Others highlighted their sizzling chemistry with each other.

The trailer of the romantic-action drama was unveiled a few days back and has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. The film is directed by Mohit Suri under the production banner of T-series and Luv Ranjan Films along with Northern Lights Entertainment. Apart from the starry duo, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

