'Bhediya': Akshay Kumar, Varun Sharma & Others React To Varun Dhawan's First Look Poster

Shortly after Varun Dhawan's first look as a fiery werewolf from Bhediya was released, fans and Bollywood celebrities bombarded the actor's social media handles with heaps of praises. The comedy horror film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee is slated to be high on VFX due to its storyline and has already taken actors like Akshay Kumar, Varun Sharma and directors Raj Mehta, Shashank Khaitan among others by storm.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film will also see Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the previous horror comedies like Roohi and Stree. Coming as the third instalment in Dinesh Vijan's horror universe, Bhediya will hit theatres on November 25, 2022, exactly a year after the poster release.

Celebrities react to Bhediya's first poster

Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, November 25, Bellbottom star Akshay Kumar lauded Varun and dropped a quirky remark stating "Intense and interesting....happy to see you channelising your inner animal :). All the best @varundvn @kritisanon."

Varun Sharma and Dhawan's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul also praised the actor in a similar way. Varun wrote," This one will be special. Aaj ka din agle saal milenege Bhediye se. Kya baat hai @varundvn bhai snd Bro @kritisanon @maddockfilms And @amarkaushik Bhai Love You!!". Meanwhile, Paul mentioned," Yess aa Raha hai #bhediya All the best @varundvn".

Director Shashank Khaitan noted, "Excited for this one...from one of the most promising young directors...with my brother in the lead..along with the beautiful Kriti Sanon." Lastly, his Jug Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta wrote," This day, next year is going to be (fire emotions)". Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Tushar Shetty, and more also sent out their love and wishes to the entire team.

More about Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

The film not only taps the horror-comedy genre, which has been quite popular with the success of Stree and Roohi but is also being touted to have 'path-breaking VFX'. According to Bollywood Hungama, makers have taken aboard the effect studio behind WandaVision, Mortal Kombat, Hellboy, and Ad Astra to bring out breakthrough imagery. Amar Kaushik in a statement said, "the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible”.

(IMAGE: PTI/ TWITTER/ @SREE_THRU_ME/ INSTAGRAM/ @FUKRAVARUN)