Kriti Sanon Thanks Adipurush Fans For 'overwhelming Love' At Pre-release Event

Kriti Sanon was overwhelmed after receiving tons of positive responses for Adipurush during the pre-release event in Tirupati, on June 6. The actress even took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude and penned a heartfelt note for her fans who loved her as Janaki. The Adipurush pre-release event was a grand affair and the makers unveiled the final trailer of the mythological film in the presence of thousands of fans.

On catching a glimpse of the excitement amongst Adipurush fans at the event, Kriti Sanon wrote in the caption that her heart was filled with pure and positive energy. "#Gratitude. My heart is filled with positivity, the pure & powerful energy of Tirupati and the overwhelming love you all showered on Adipurush and on Janaki at yesterday’s Pre Release Event. Still smiling," the actress captioned her post.

In the photo, Kriti Sanon is seen addressing the audience at the pre-release event of Adipurush, She dons donning an Arpita Mehta creation - a custom-made, hand-embroidered chocolate brown saree with mirror and cutdana work. She complements her look with an embellished, full-sleeved blouse. The actress opted for minimal jewellery and kept her tresses open. She adds a finishing touch of chic makeup to her look.

(Kriti Sanon addressing the crowd at Adipurush pre-release event in Tirupati. | Image: @kritisanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon on Prabhas playing Lord Rama

(Kriti Sanon with Prabhas at Adipurush pre-release event. | Image: @kriti_admirer/Twitter)

Kriti Sanon praised Prabhas and said that she could have never imagined anyone else portraying the role of Raghava other than the rebel star himself. "He is a darling, very sweet, gentle and hardworking. He is also a big foodie like all of you know. There is calmness and purity in his eyes. I can't imagine anyone playing the role of Raghav other than Prabhas," Kriti said.

Adipurush is set for a pan-India release on June 16. The mythological film will also have its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York, three days before its theatrical debut. It will be released on June 13 at the film festival and the star cast is expected to be present at the event.