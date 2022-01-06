Last Updated:

Kriti Sanon To Have 5 Releases In 2022; Shares What Makes It 'exciting' For Her

Coming off from the success of 'Mimi' in 2021, Kriti Sanon will have 5 releases in 2022. The actor shared what makes it 'exciting' for her.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Kriti Sanon, kriti sanon films

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon


Kriti Saon arguably delivered the best performance of her career in Mimi last year. After winning hearts from audiences and praises from critics, the actor is striving to go further with multiple films in her kitty.

There are films of various genres that she is set to treat her fans to this year. Right from the big-budget Adipurush, action films like Ganapath: Part 1 to the horror-comedy Bhediya, she has a year to look forward to this year. 

Kriti Sanon opens up on 5 film releases this year

Kriti Sanon, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that the year gone by was an 'amazing year' for her professionally. She termed the response for Mimi as 'extremely overwhelming', and added that the success had made her more confident to take risks and also 'hungrier' to push the envelope further.

The Heropanti star shared that one of the reasons for her to be excited for her upcoming films was because all were different from each other.  She said that the 'different genres and different worlds' made her look forward to 2022. 

Kriti Sanon's films in 2022

Kriti will kickstart her journey in 2022 with the film Bachchan Pandey, where she is cast alongside Akshay Kumar. The plot revolves around a gangster, and she plays the character Myra, who is reportedly a journalist. The film releases on March 4.

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti plays Janaki in Adipurush, opposite Prabhas, in the film said to be based on the characters in the Ramayana. Her character is based on Goddess Sita. The film releases ahead of Independence Day, August 11. 

A post shared by Om Raut (@omraut)

She then will star in the remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She plays the love interest to the protagonist, played by Kartik Aaryan. The film releases on November 4.

She will then star in Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, another film in the world of the horror franchise like Stree and Roohi. She plays the character Aanika in the film. The film releases on November 25.

Her last film of the year will be Ganapath: Part 1, which is the story of a Mumbai-based protagonist in the world of crime. Kriti plays the character Jassi and has numerous action sequences. The film hits the theatres on December 23.
 

Tags: Kriti Sanon, Mimi, Adipurush
First Published:
