Kriti Sanon Teases Sister Nupur As They Try New Instagram Filters; Watch

Sisters Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon share a strong bond as is often evident in their social media posts. From doing all the crazy stuff together to standing for each other, the duo always put out major sister goals as they get the chance. Just like any other sisters, Nupur and Kriti love taking selfies every time they dress up. Recently too, the Sanon sisters were seen posing for a selfie and trying new filters. The clip of which Nupur shared on her Instagram reels.

In the video, both of them were seen trying a new filter that creates multiple shadows of a person. When Nupur asked about the filter, Kriti teased her little sister saying, “Nupur tu ek hi nahi sambhali jaati, teen ka kya kare” (It is difficult to handle you alone Nupur, what am I going to do with three of your clones). Nupur captioned the video with a heartfelt note, telling that her elder sister adores her and that it is her afternoon grump speaking. She wrote, “Omg! OUCH 💔😳😂😂@kritisanon 😳🙄. PS: She ADORES me…that is her afternoon grump speaking !! Please ignore 😶”.

Check the video here:

Kriti says Nupur loves to be on camera

Earlier, Kriti in an interview with Bombay Times revealed that her sister loves to be on camera. She said that her sister puts in the extra effort before she gets clicked. Recalling an instance from last Raksha Bandhan, she said that during that time too Nupur was all dressed before she came on camera to tie Rakhi.

While defending herself, Nupur had stated that it is obvious to dress up in traditional outfits, if the family is celebrating Indian festivities. Further, she quipped that she has spent the entire lockdown without any celebration and excitement, now when getting a chance, she would celebrate to the fullest.

Kriti Sanon on workfront

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the sisters have projects lined up in kitty. While Kriti is riding high on the success of Mimi, Nupur has fairly impressed people with her acting skills in music videos, Filhaal and Filhaal 2. The Mimi actor will next be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush, Ganapath, Bhediya, Hum Do Hamaare Do, and has unannounced projects in the pipeline. On the other hand, Nupur is awaiting the desired project which will give her a good start in films.