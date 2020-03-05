Kriti Sanon's Peppy Numbers That Can Make Fans Put On Their Dancing Shoes; See List

Kriti Sanon has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming drama flick, Mimi. The family-drama film is helmed by Laxman Utekar. In Mimi, she will be seen playing the unconventional role of a pregnant woman. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is also set to unite with Rajkummar Rao for her next.

She made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Check out the best of Kriti Sanon's trendy and peppy numbers from her films.

Whistle Baja from Heropanti

Whistle Baja is Kriti Sanon's dance number from her debut film, Heropanti. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were seen sharing the screen with their stellar dancing skills. The peppy hit is voiced by Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur, penned by Raftaar. The song was a super hit dance number.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Much-loved Cameo Appearances In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Kalank' & More; Read

Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta

Starring Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, Main Tera Boyfriend song is featured in Raabta. Just after the song was released, it was instantly loved by the audiences and gained over 400 million views on YouTube. The music is composed by Sourav Roy and Eric Pillai. Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar are the singers. The song was penned by Kumaar.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon wraps up ‘Mimi’ shoot; says 'It’s too close to my heart’

Sweety Tera Drama from Bareilly Ki Barfi

The dance song is from Kriti Sanon's movie Bareilly Ki Barfi. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao showing their desi thumkes and desi swag. Sweety Tera Drama is sung by Pavni Pandey, Dev Negi, and Shraddha Pandit.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' to be a Hindi adaptation of 'Jigarthanda'?

Coca Cola Tu from Luka Chuppi

Coca Cola Tu from Luka Chuppi is a peppy dance song recreated from the original Coca Cola Tu by Tony Kakkar ft. Young Desi. The remake is sung by Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar and Young Desi. The song features Kriti Sanon dancing with Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon wished Tiger Shroff in a typical 'Heropanti' way on his birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.