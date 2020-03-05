Kriti Sanon Wraps Up ‘Mimi’ Shoot; Says 'It’s Too Close To My Heart’

Kriti Sanon is all set to be a part of Laxman Utekar's Mimi, in which she will be seen playing the unconventional role of a pregnant woman. Pictures of her with a baby bump had gone massively viral as she was shooting for the film. After keeping fans on hold for a long time, Kriti in 2019 unveiled the first look poster of the film through her social media handles. And now, the actor has wrapped up shooting for Mimi.

Kriti Sanon wraps up her Mimi shoot

On Thursday morning, March 5, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to treat her fans with a few glimpses of her Mimi wrap. In the first picture, Kriti can be seen sitting with a baby bump along with the entire cast of the film. Kriti's hair looks all curly, which is new on her. The next picture shows her donning a simple saree, once again striking a pose with her clan. In the caption, she says, 'It's such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi This one’s too close to my heart'. Take a look.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Hints At 'start Of Something New' With New Tattoo, Fans Pour Love

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' to be a Hindi adaptation of 'Jigarthanda'?

According to reports, Kriti Sanon, while talking to an entertainment portal, spilled the beans on the film Mimi. She mentioned that the movie is helmed by her Luka Chuppi director, Laxman Utekar, with whom she shares an amazing bond. The Panipat actor also revealed that it is her first film with a female protagonist. Calling Mimi 'challenging', Kriti Sanon shared that she nervous but also excited about the same.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon gets candid and reveals her favourites; details and video inside

Also Read | Kriti Sanon gives out retro feels in a stunning ethnic attire; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.