Kriti Sanon Wished Tiger Shroff In A Typical 'Heropanti' Way On His Birthday

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon posted a heartwarming message for Tiger Shroff on account of his birthday and referenced to their film 'Heropanti'. Read below for more details.

kriti sanon

Tiger Shroff celebrates his 30th birthday today i.e March 02, 2020. The actor has evidently managed to entertain audience members with his action and dancing skills. Since, Tiger Shroff is evidently loved by many of his fans, wishes for his birthday have poured in social media in abundance.

But, various celebrities from the entertainment fraternity are also sending good wishes to the actor. Now, the co-star from Tiger Shroff's first film - Kriti Sanon, has taken to her Twitter and sent him a heartwarming birthday wish. 

Also read: Kriti Sanon teaches 'Coca-Cola' steps to Laxman Utekar; Kartik Aaryan comments

Kriti Sanon's birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Also read: Kriti Sanon hints at 'start of something new' with new tattoo, fans pour love

Kriti Sanon referenced to Tiger Shroff as Bablu which was Tiger's character's name in Heropanti. She wished Tiger Shroff for his upcoming Baaghi 3 film too along with the sweet birthday message. Besides Kriti Sanon, various other celebrities have also taken to their respective social media accounts and wished Tiger Shroff on his birthday. Check it out below - 

Also read: Kriti Sanon gives out retro feels in a stunning ethnic attire; see pic

On the work front

Tiger Shroff will be next seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in Baaghi 3. The film is set to release on March 06, 2020, and will feature Tiger Shroff in an action avatar. Besides this, Tiger Shroff will also feature in Heropanti 2 next year. 

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon are a vision in white & these pics are a proof

Also read: When Kriti Sanon reveals Arjun Kapoor's unique hidden talent; check details

 

 

