Kriti Sanon Wished Tiger Shroff In A Typical 'Heropanti' Way On His Birthday

Tiger Shroff celebrates his 30th birthday today i.e March 02, 2020. The actor has evidently managed to entertain audience members with his action and dancing skills. Since, Tiger Shroff is evidently loved by many of his fans, wishes for his birthday have poured in social media in abundance.

But, various celebrities from the entertainment fraternity are also sending good wishes to the actor. Now, the co-star from Tiger Shroff's first film - Kriti Sanon, has taken to her Twitter and sent him a heartwarming birthday wish.

Kriti Sanon's birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Happpiesttt birthday My Bablu aka @iTIGERSHROFF !! Have a kick-ass year ahead(pun intended) !! And go kill it as Ronny!!! 🤟💪🏻👍🏻Wishing u all the happiness and love in life! ❤️🤗 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 2, 2020

Kriti Sanon referenced to Tiger Shroff as Bablu which was Tiger's character's name in Heropanti. She wished Tiger Shroff for his upcoming Baaghi 3 film too along with the sweet birthday message. Besides Kriti Sanon, various other celebrities have also taken to their respective social media accounts and wished Tiger Shroff on his birthday. Check it out below -

@iTIGERSHROFF Wish you a Roaring Happy Birthday Tiger ❤️🤗. Have a fab day a fab year an even more Fab Friday 👍🏻👊🏻. God bless — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 2, 2020

On the work front

Tiger Shroff will be next seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in Baaghi 3. The film is set to release on March 06, 2020, and will feature Tiger Shroff in an action avatar. Besides this, Tiger Shroff will also feature in Heropanti 2 next year.

(1/2) This has definitely been my most challenging journey of my life. Haven't pushed myself this far ever, but I guess thats what I signed up for when we started The Baaghi franchise. Here's the theme of Baaghi with some unseen visuals. Hope you guys like it❤️ pic.twitter.com/0CEm2kdbqW — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 2, 2020

