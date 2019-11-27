Kritika Kamra's On-point Ethnic Outfits To Get You Love-struck

Kritika Kamra became a household name after featuring as Arohi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, alongside Karan Kundra. Kamra made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Nitin Kakkar's Mitron. Her music album titled Kamariya has hit 349 million views online and has become on the most popular Garba beats today. The active member of Instagram has become a social sensation in no time. Kritika, known for her sartorial choices, was recently sported in some amazing ethnic attires. Here's a look at her best ethnic outfits that were much loved by fans.

Kritika Kamra's ethnic wardrobe

On Tuesday, November 26, Kritika Kamra wore a Kalki fashion baby pink lehenga for her friend's wedding reception. She looked a vision to behold as her blouse with intricate work caught all the attention. She donned a similarly patterned neckband. Her hair looked neatly straightened, which added more glamour to her overall look. Kritika's attire spoke volumes about her love for elegance.

In the next picture, she opted for a grey two-piece for the Sangeet function. Her indo-western outfit had a twist of ethnic style, with the type of pants she had worn. Her frilly multi-layered sharara very well complemented her attire. The Mitron actor went for minimal makeup, and a pair of dainty earrings. Her outfit was something new to see.

Kritika Kamra sported an all-black attire showcasing her festive vibes. She captioned the picture saying, "Festive ready". She wore a black printed kurta on a richly printed skirt. With a plain black dupatta, her outfit looked perfect.

Earlier in August, the actor once again sported a very differently patterned ethnic outfit for the Lakme Fashion week. Her top was an embellished formal jacket with embroidery work on it. She went for a flowy skirt to go with it. All eyes were on her silver junk neckpiece, that completed her look. Overall, Kritika's ethnic outfits were much loved by her fans.

