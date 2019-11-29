'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Is Now A 'bro' To 'Woh' Ananya Panday!

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday have been promoting their upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh with great enthusiasm and excitement. Ananya Panday, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama said something that knocked the socks off Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya take a quiz

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday were asked some fun questions in a quiz. These questions were posed in order to check whether the three were aware of the prices of daily household articles. While the questions were asked, the three got very competitive.

The interviewer, while explaining the rules of the quiz, asked them to let him complete his question and only then answer. Kartik got heavily confused with what exactly was required to do. Ananya tried to explain what they are expected to do but Kartik didn't stop with his questions. Ananya then addressed Kartik as 'bro'. Before anybody could react, Ananya immediately corrected herself and called her 'friend'. Kartik laughed at the way she tried to correct herself and said, "Friend bolti hai". Bhumi also said, "Bro she can't."

The promotions of the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh have been going on with great enthusiasm by the star cast. Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are leaving no stone unturned in order to promote their movie. The movie is set to release on December 6, 2019. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar. A new song from the movie was recently released. The song is named as Dilbara and is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

Listen to the song here:

