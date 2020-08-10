Krushna Abhishek Talks About Nepotism, Says 'Doesn't Matter Which Family One Belongs To'

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, actor Krushna Abhishek addressed the on-going nepotism furore on social media and opined that everyone has their own struggles. Citing his own example to explain his claims, Krushna Abhishek added that his uncle, Govinda might have got him work, however, after that, everything depends on talent. Adding to the same, Krushna Abhishek mentioned that nepotism has no role in anyone’s future and remarked that it doesn’t matter which film family one belongs to.

Krushna speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput

In his interview, Krushna Abhishek cited another example and explained that he comes from a film family and should have been in actor Varun Dhawan’s position. In the same way, Varun Dhawan could also think that he should be in another high position, as his father David Dhawan is a filmmaker. Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Krushna Abhishek recalled the time when he first heard the news and admitted breaking down. However, Krushna Abhishek opined that Sushant Singh Rajput has set a very wrong example, as many youngsters looked up to him and his wonderful journey.

On the professional front

Krushna Abhishek dipped his toes in the movie business with Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat Hai in 2002. Later, in his career, Krushna Abhishek went on to act in films like Hum Tum Aur mother, Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega, and Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya in the same year. Besides films, Krushna has also participated in numerous dance reality shows, which include Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

However, the actor became a household name after working in successive Comedy Circus seasons. Currently, the actor is working on Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time now, as Kapil Sharma and the cast of the show leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience with its rib-tickling plot and one-liners. Starring Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti.

