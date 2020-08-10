Kangana Ranaut Shares An Appreciation Post For Authentic Indian Women; See Post

In a bid to celebrate womanhood and to recognize women’s achievements and contribution to society, the official team of actress Kangana Ranaut shared an appreciation post on Twitter. In the post, the team shared a picture of a tribal woman smiling while posing for the camera. While captioning the post, the team wrote that this is an appreciation post for authentic Indian women, their love for body art, organic fabrics, avant-garde jewellery, passionate colors, and zest for life.

Kangana Ranaut shares an appreciation post

Several fans of the actress were quick enough to drop in their hot takes under the post. One of the users wrote that these women are blessed to keep the 200-year-old practice. Another user wrote that this traditional art shall strive forever and handed over from generation to generation. A third user chimed in and wrote that his grandmother had similar art on her feet and legs. A fourth user thanked the team for sharing such a beautiful post and called them “Very indigenous people.”

Just an appreciation tweet for authentic Indian women, their love for body art, organic fabrics, avant garde jewellery, passionate colors and zest for life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rVeW0dvZtM — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

Read: Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood And Others Celebrate 'vocal4local' On National Handloom Day

Read: National Handloom Day: Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor Promote Indian Fabric Industries

Blessed are these women, who keep the 200-year-old practice alive today. — Shilpa Mohan (@ShilpaMohan29) August 10, 2020

This traditional art shall live forever and handed over from generation to generation. It would be heartbreaking not to see this wonderful culture in future — Natasha M (@1stnattasha) August 10, 2020

My grandmother had these art on her hands amd feets .🙃 — शालू यादव (@ShaluYa78169589) August 10, 2020

So cool, we need to preserve our identity. — Opang Jamir Metsubo (@opangjamir) August 10, 2020

Earlier, actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram to share a picture with the head of the housekeeping staff in Manali. The actor celebrated the young man’s birthday at her home, where she is staying with family. The pictures have impressed her fans as they can be seen circulating it across social media handles. Kangana Ranaut’s team took to Instagram stories to throw some light on the recent birthday celebration that happened at her Manali mansion. She posted a picture with her housekeeping head along with a creamy chocolate cake. In the picture, she can be seen smiling brightly for the camera alongside Bhuvan, the man in charge of her housekeeping staff.

Read: Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Will Be A Part Of My Film 'Aparajita Ayodhya': Kangana Ranaut

Read: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Housekeeping Head's Birthday With A Beautiful Cake; See Pics

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.