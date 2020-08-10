"Going Backwards In Time?": Bhumi Pednekar Raises Her Voice Against Sexual Crimes In India

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram and lashed out at recent sexual crimes that happened in India. The recent occurrence of children getting abducted and crimes against women has become a cause of worry for many. Bhumi Pednekar shed light on the matter and raised questions on the crimes against women that are increasing in the country.

Bhumi Pednekar asks where is the fear of judiciary

Bhumi Pednekar is an actor who is often known to voice her opinions on social issues. She questioned whether people are even living in a civilised society or is it the end of humanity! She further asked where is the 'fear of our judicial system and God'.

Pednekar took to her Instagram account and threw light on sexual crimes happening in the country. The actor started her post by mentioning how recently, children, an elderly woman, and even a cow were sexually abused. She asked if we were “going backward in time or is this the end of humanity?”

Bhumi, further in her post, asked how could anyone mutilate and torture another living being. The actor also pointed out that the crimes are 'done in gangs now'. She further said that women and children are abducted, drugged, and attacked in ways that are 'gut-wrenchingly sick'.

As a woman, I constantly wonder WHY and HOW does this end? It’s generations of passed down patriarchy and social conditioning that needs to be broken. These sick brains need to fear the consequences of such a heinous crime. We need to get to the root of this sick mentality. This is happening across our country, be it rural or urban. It can happen to any of us or children.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar has a couple of upcoming films in her kitty. She will next be seen playing the lead role in director G. Ashok's horror thriller, titled Durgavati. The film is a remake of Ashok's own Telugu film Bhaagamathie, which released in the year 2018. In addition to Durgavati, Pednekar will also play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's comedy film titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkana Sen Sharma.

