Kubbra Sait Shares Glimpse From Visit To Popeye's Village, Poses As The 'Toon'

Kubbra Sait, who gained recognition through her role in Sacred Games, has acquired quite the fan following on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Sait shared adorable pictures of her visit to Popeye Village. The whimsical pictures of the actor just enjoying life to the fullest seems quite on-brand for her. Kubbra Sait was seen posing with Popeye and Olive’s life-size cut-outs. The pictures looked fresh all the while being socially distanced and isolated.

Kubbra Sait's photos in Popeye's village

Popeye Village based in Malta is a film set that was used to film the live-action musical feature Popeye which starred Robin Williams and Shelley Duvall. It is created like a theme park for people to enjoy and relive the Popeye experience. It is based on the same concept of what a Disney World is.

Sait looked poised yet casual with a minimal makeup look and a high knot. Her caption “Popeye’s got a double chin” was a real howler in the context of the picture. The other picture simply read “Olive Oyl.” The background in one picture looks sunny and dewy, the next one is dark and overcast.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait Says 'I’m Not Complaining' As She Shares Her Work From Home Location

In another post belonging to the same series of pictures, Kubbra Sait is seen with her friend in a room with a relatively low ceiling. Her caption, “Hahaha! Stuck with me”, stands as a testament of the friendship the two share. The two friends are captured in a candid moment of enjoyment.

A peek into Kubbra Sait's Instagram

In yet another post, Sait posted her detailed workout routine with her followers. Not only did she post the video of her workout but also a caption with the routine jotted down. She emphasised on the ten-minute stretch. Sait posts materials on the regular and keeps her fans involved in her life.

Sait gained a lot of recognition for her role as the transgender Kuckoo. She has been vocal about the fact that she has a desire to do a variety of roles and that she does not have any restrictions as long as the script would interest her. Kubbra Sait is all set to release her memoir in 2021 which will be published by HarperCollins India. Sait has had a tumultuous life and journey which the 37-year-old actor is ready to share with her fans in her signature bold and sassy manner.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait Shares New Workout Video, Calls It A 'Peace Of The Soul'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.