Kubbra Sait Shares New Workout Video, Calls It A 'Peace Of The Soul'; Have A Look

On January 12, 2021, Kubbra Sait took to her official Instagram handle and shared a workout video of herself. In the video, she can be seen doing yoga and a few exercises in her apartment balcony. While sharing the video, Kubbra informed her fans and followers about her ‘workout of the day’. She described her WOD as ‘peace in the soul’ in her caption.

Kubbra Sait's workout videos give her fans major fitness goals

In the video, Kubbra is seen wearing a white tee and black pants. In the latter half, she added a grey jacket while completing her workout session. Her hair is tied in a low bun and she wore no makeup. In her caption, Kubbra wrote, “WOD= Peace in the soul. 10 min mobility. Banded Squats with 2-sec hold x 15x3. Lateral arm works 20x3. Pushups (trying) 10x3. Air Squats 20x3. Reverse lunges 20elx3. Lunges 10elx3. Wall sits 30 sec x3. Stretching 15 mins”.

As soon as the video was uploaded, her fans praised the actor and dropped red hearts and several emoticons. Strength coach Ian Benson complimenting her work wrote, “Nice work @kubbrasait”. Kubbra is a fitness enthusiast and she often shares snippets from her workout session and also gives fitness tips to her fans and followers.

In another recent post, she can be seen exercising with two water bottles. She wore a black hoodie and same coloured tight pants. Kubbra completed her look by adding black running shoes and a black bandana over her head. She tied her hair in a messy bun. She captioned the video as, “WOD with @emmakilos. 10 mins mobility. Sumo Squats 12x4. Shoulder Work 12x4. Russian Twists 30x3. Flutter kicks 30x3. Death. Oh! Wait 10 mins stretch work”.

Deanne Panday clapped for her in the comments. Roshan Abbas commented, “Kubbra this is so good. No excuse is good enough if one wants to achieve something. Reminds me of Schwarzenegger’s story of a hotel room in Rumania and no equipment”. Paritosh Tripathi too praised her and dropped ‘Waah’ with several clapping hands emoticon. Elli Avram dropped a heart-eyed face and smiling face with sunglasses emoticon. Many of her fans dropped red hearts in the comments.

Image Source: Kubbra Sait's Instagram

