Kumar Sanu Honoured With This Award From Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The 90s singing legend Kumar Sanu has entertained the world with his melodious voice throughout his career. Movies in the 90s were incomplete without Sanu's voice in them. The singer has contributed to Hindi Cinema with many super hit songs that are still a jam for many.

Kumar Sanu, being such a singing sensation, has earned many awards in his 30 years of career as a vocalist in Bollywood songs. The lesser-known fact about Kumar Sanu is that his real name is Kedarnath Bhattacharya. He is originally from West Bengal. Recently, the singer got bestowed with Bengal MahaSamman award from the hands of the Legend, Shandhya Mukhopadhyay and Cheif Minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee. With utter happiness, Kumar Sanu shared his feelings on social media and expressed his gratitude for the award.

Kumar Sanu's Instagram post on getting Bengal Mahasamman Award

Kumar Sanu earning the Bengal's most prestigious award was a cherishing moment for his fans. He shared the stage with incredible music Gurus like Ustad Rashid Khan, Pandit Ajai Chakraborty, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and Usha Uthup. The Tumse Milne Ko Dil Karta Hai singer shared his emotions heartily by posting a pic where fans can see many legends in one frame. He captioned the post by saying, "Feeling blessed to receive the Bengal MahaSamman award from Legendary Shandhya Mukhopadhyay and respected CM of Bengal Mamata Di. It was amazing to share the stage with Ustad Rashid Khan, Pandit Ajai Chakraborty, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Usha Uthup. Thanks to all my fans as well for immense love and support they still show to my songs." Fans loved his gesture and they filled the comments with their greetings for the singer's achievement.

