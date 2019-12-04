MS Dhoni Singing Kumar Sanu's Classic Romantic Song In 36 Seconds Has Wooed Netizens

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni is making the most of his break from international cricket as the legend can be seen enjoying his downtime with family and friends. Just recently, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted a party for some of their close friends. In their house party, he tested his vocal skills as the former Indian captain was seen singing a classical Bollywood song.

MS Dhoni shows off his singing skills with a Kumar Sanu classic

Indian actress Preeti Simoes captured MS Dhoni’s singing in a video which was later posted on Instagram. In the 36-second video, MS Dhoni was seen singing a part of Kumar Sanu's classic romantic song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye from the 1990 Bollywood starrer Jurm. Dhoni’s singing won over the internet and fans were quick to praise the cricketer on social media. The Indian captain has also shared videos of his in the past in which he has either sung or danced to Bollywood numbers.

Retained by CSK

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19. The former Indian captain was last seen in Indian colours during the ill-fated semi-final against New Zealand at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. Since then, Dhoni took a break from the limited-overs series in West Indies and from the home series against South Africa. The cricketer was also rested from the recently-concluded home T20I series against Bangladesh.

The MS Dhoni-less team India will now continue their international home season by hosting West Indies in an upcoming limited-overs series. West Indies tour of India will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening T20 clash will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. Overall, West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

