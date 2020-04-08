Kunal Karan Kapoor Forays Into The Digital Space With 'The Raikar Case' After Two Years

Considered as one of the most prominent faces in the 2000s television industry, Kunal Karan Kapoor shot to fame with his portrayal of Mohan Bhatnagar, in the much-acclaimed television drama, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. However, post the show ended, Kunal Karan Kapoor went missing from the silver screen and is now foraying into the digital space with actor Atul Kulkarni’s The Raikar Case. Here are the details.

Recently, it was announced that Kunal Karan Kapoor is making a comeback on screen after two years of sabbatical. Kunal Karan Kapoor, who was last seen in the much-acclaimed television drama, Woh Apna Sa, is making a comeback with The Raikar Case. The much-anticipated series marks Kunal Karan Kapoor’s first digital screen project. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, The Raikar Case narrates the story of a family, which, on the surface, is a happy Indian family that lives together. However, lies and dark secrets start to unfold when the youngest member of the family, Tarun commits suicide and blames the family for his death.

The story gets further interesting when actor Neil Bhoopalam makes an entry into this twisted tale as the investigating police officer John, who tries to find out if the incident was a murder or suicide. Supported by Parul Gulati, he gets to the bottom of the fiasco and realises that dishonesty and betrayal lie under the family’s ‘perfect’ image. Take a look at the trailer:

Meet the Naik Raikars: a family that shakes your definitions of the word.



This isn't just any family.

It's a family, framed.#TheRaikarCase: streaming from 9th April on #VootSelect.

Start your free trial now. #MadeForStories pic.twitter.com/LYmaTh30TX — Voot Select (@VootSelect) April 4, 2020

Kunal Karan Kapoor recently spoke to a leading news daily about the project and revealed that it was his dream to collaborate with Atul Kulkarni, as his body of work has always impressed him. Adding to the same, Kunal Karan Kapoor revealed that it was his 'dream come true' to work in the project. Take a look at the series' poster:

