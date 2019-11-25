Is Sriti Jha's Real-life "Abhi" Kunal Karan Kapoor From 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha'?

Since a long time, reports have been making rounds on the internet that Kumkum Bhagya relationship with Na Bole Tum Na Mine Kuch Kaha fame Kunal Karan Kapoor. The two were seen holidaying together. They have also been making public appearances over a couple of years. But the two never spoke about the rumoured relationship whenever they were asked about it. But now finally, Sriti has broken her silence on her personal life.

Here is what she said

In an interview with a media publication, Sriti was asked if she was dating Kunal, the actor replied saying that she is single and Kunal is one of the most amazing people she knows. She also added that she never felt the need to clarify anything. She feels that she does not owe anyone an explanation regarding her personal life. She also mentioned that she would rather want people to see her work.

When she was asked about wanting a companion in her life, the Kumkum Bhagya actor replied that she has many friends who never make her feel lonely. She also mentioned that she finds solace in her solitude. The actor said that when she has a day off at work, she likes to sit on the window and watch the sunrise and sunset. She also said that she loves to read and travel alone and she enjoys this time that she spends with herself.

Sriti also shared her views on falling in love. The Kumkum Bhagya actor also told the media publication that falling in love is an amazing feeling and everyone should define it themselves. She believes it is magical to have the courage to invest a lot in one person. She also added that she is extremely devoted when she is in love.

